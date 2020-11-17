Manmohan Singh 'a man of uncommon wisdom' — Check out what Barack Obama says about Indian politicians in his book 'A Promised Land'

In the chapters of the book where he talks extensively about India, Barack Obama recalls that “as a chief architect of India's economic transformation, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh seemed like a fitting emblem of this progress...."
Former US president Barack Obama’s book ‘A Promised Land’ has brewed a storm in many countries over his commentary on their domestic politics. His book talks extensively about Indian politicians, including praises heaped on former India prime minister Manmohan Singh and critical observation of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
In the chapters of the book where he talks extensively about India, the former US president recalls: “As a chief architect of India's economic transformation, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh seemed like a fitting emblem of this progress: a member of the tiny, often persecuted Sikh religious minority who had risen to the highest office in the land, and a self-effacing technocrat who had won people’s trust not by appealing to their passions but by bringing about higher living standards and maintaining a well-earned reputation for not being corrupt.”
- Obama stressed that he had always been fascinated with India even though he had never visited India before 2010. Explaining what might have caught his fancy, the former US president wrote: “Maybe it was its (India) sheer size, with one-sixth of the world’s population, an estimated two thousand distinct ethnic groups, and more than seven hundred languages spoken.”
- In ‘A Promised Land’, Obama mentions that he grew up listening to the great Indian epics of ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’. He wrote: “Maybe it was because I had spent a part of my childhood in Indonesia listening to the epic Hindu tales of the Ramayana and the Mahābhārata, or because of my interest in Eastern religions, or because of a group of Pakistani and Indian college friends who had taught me to cook dahl and keema and turned me on to Bollywood movies…”
- Commenting on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his memoir, Obama wrote that he has a “nervous, unformed quality about him as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject”.
- The 44th president of the United States wrote in his memoir that “more than anything, though, my fascination with India had to do with Mahatma Gandhi. Along with (Abraham) Lincoln, (Martin Luther) King, and (Nelson) Mandela, Gandhi had profoundly influenced my thinking. As a young man, I had studied his writings and found him giving voice to some of my deepest instincts.”