Manmohan Singh 'a man of uncommon wisdom' — Check out what Barack Obama says about Indian politicians in his book 'A Promised Land'

Former US president Barack Obama’s book ‘A Promised Land’ has brewed a storm in many countries over his commentary on their domestic politics. His book talks extensively about Indian politicians, including praises heaped on former India prime minister Manmohan Singh and critical observation of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In the chapters of the book where he talks extensively about India, the former US president recalls: “As a chief architect of India's economic transformation, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh seemed like a fitting emblem of this progress: a member of the tiny, often persecuted Sikh religious minority who had risen to the highest office in the land, and a self-effacing technocrat who had won people’s trust not by appealing to their passions but by bringing about higher living standards and maintaining a well-earned reputation for not being corrupt.”



Obama then went on to say that the time he spent with the former Indian prime minister helped him confirm his first impression of Manmohan Singh – that he is a man of “uncommon wisdom and decency”.



Here are some more excerpts from Barack Obama’s book where he talks about the India connect:

