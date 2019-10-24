Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 41.33% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 42.17% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Abu Asim Azmi won this seat by a margin of 9937 votes, which was 7.77% of the total votes polled. SP polled a total of 127894 votes.

Abu Asim Azmi won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 14117 votes. SP polled 114221 votes, 33.65% of the total votes polled.