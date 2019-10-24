Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 41.33% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 42.17% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Abu Asim Azmi won this seat by a margin of 9937 votes, which was 7.77% of the total votes polled. SP polled a total of 127894 votes.
Abu Asim Azmi won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 14117 votes. SP polled 114221 votes, 33.65% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
