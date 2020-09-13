172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|manjhi-redux-bihar-man-single-handedly-carves-out-3-km-long-canal-in-30-years-to-irrigate-fields-in-his-village-5833211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manjhi redux | Bihar man single-handedly carves out 3 km long canal in 30 years to irrigate fields in his village

The main means of livelihood for the people in the village, marked as a refuge for Maoists, are farming and animal husbandry

Moneycontrol News
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

It took three decades for Laungi Bhuiyan, a resident of Kothilawa village in Bihar, to carve out a 3 km long canal which will channel rainwater coming down from nearby hills to the fields of his village as well as benefit a large number of animals in the area.

"For the last 30 years, I would go to the nearby jungle to tend to my cattle and dig out the canal. No one joined me in this endeavour... Villagers are going to cities to earn a livelihood, but I decided to stay back," Bhuiyan, who dug the canal single-handedly, told news agency ANI.

The main means of livelihood for the people in the village, marked as a refuge for Maoists, are farming and animal husbandry.

Close

Bhuiyan, according to the report, used to be bothered by the water falling from mountains during the rainy seasons and flowing into the river, which is when he thought of carving a canal.

"He has been carving out the canal for the last 30 years that too single-handedly. This will benefit a large number of animals and irrigate the fields as well. He is not doing it for his own benefit but for the entire area," Patti Manjhi, a local, said.
First Published on Sep 13, 2020 04:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

