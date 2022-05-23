English
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Manish Sisodia to present 'Delhi Education Model' at Education World Forum 2022 in London Monday

    "Will share the story of 'restoring faith in govt school system' before education ministers and educationists from 112 countries, who are gathered here to discuss the future of education," Sisodia added.

    PTI
    May 23, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File image)

    Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the 'Delhi Education Model' at the Education World Forum 2022 in London on Monday.

    "Will present 'Delhi Education Model' at Education World Forum 2022 in London today," he tweeted.

    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Manish Sisodia #WEF
    first published: May 23, 2022 01:15 pm
