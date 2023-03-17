 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Manish Sisodia involved in 'largescale destruction of digital evidence': ED claims in application before court

Mar 17, 2023 / 09:23 PM IST

Sisodia changed or destroyed most of these phones right from the day of the complaint by the Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) to the CBI, which was also reported by the media on July 22 last year, the application claimed.

The application alleged that the "pro-active destruction of evidence" led to the sole inference that Manish Sisodia made "conscious efforts to destroy evidence of the offence of money laundering".(file image)

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed before a Delhi court that AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was involved in "large scale destruction of digital evidence to impede investigation" into the Delhi excise policy case and had changed and destroyed 14 phones.

In its remand application, seeking an extension of Sisodia's custody, the agency said the major recommendations that ultimately formed the basis for the Excise Policy 2021-22, including fixing of 12 per cent profit margin for wholesalers, were not decided in the group of ministers (GoM) meetings and instead "imported from external sources".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Sisodia on March 9 in the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case about alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped policy. The CBI had arrested him on February 26.

The ED is probing money laundering charges against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.