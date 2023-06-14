Manipur Violence: Official residence of industry minister Nemcha Kipgen set on fire in Imphal West

Manipur has witnessed a spree of violence since May 3 (PTI file image)

In a fresh incident of violence in the strife-torn Manipur, the official residence of the state's industry minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nemcha Kipgen was set on fire on June 14, reports said.

The minister's house, which was set ablaze, is based in the Lamphel area of Imphal West district. There were no injuries or casualties reported as the residence was empty when the incident took place, the reports added.

The security forces have launched a search operation to nab those behind the incident, NDTV reported. According to India Today NE, the house was set on fire at around 6:30 pm.

The incident comes a day after nine people were killed in arson attacks in Khamenlok village under the Kangpokpi district.

Kipgen, whose residence was set ablaze, is among the 10 MLAs of Manipur who belong to the tribal Kuki community. The community has been allegedly involved in a clash with the valley-based Meitei community over the past one-and-half month. She currently represents the Kangpokpi constituency in the state assembly.

Kipgen was also among the 7 Kuki MLAs of BJP, who in May had called for the ouster of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and sought separate administration for the Kuki-dominated areas.

Manipur has been caught in violence since May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei's demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Nearly 100 people have lost their lives so far and over 300 have been left injured, as per the official data. Around 1,500 people from the state have taken refuge in neighbouring Nagaland.