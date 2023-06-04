Manipur violence: Centre forms 3-member panel led by ex-HC Chief Justice to probe cause behind unrest

Manipur has witnessed violence since May 3, when clashes erupted between the state's Meitei and Kuki communities

The Centre on June 4 announced the formation of a three-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by Gauhati High Court's former Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, to the probe the causes behind the recent spate of violence in Manipur that has claimed over 80 civilian lives.

The other two members in the panel are ex-IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and former IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The panel, which has been constituted days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the strife-hit state, has been given a maximum period of "six months" to submit its report before the central government.

The commission has been mandated to conduct an inquiry into "the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities". The northeastern state has witnessed violence since May 3, as clashes erupted between members of the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The panel will also probe the "the sequence of events" leading to the violence, the MHA said, adding that it will further investigate "whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty on the part of the responsible authorities/individuals", and the adequacy of the administrative measures taken to prevent and to deal with the violence and riots.

The inquiry by the commission should also look into the "complaints or allegations that may be made before it by any individual or association", the notification stated.

The ethnic violence had flared up in the first week of May after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was held to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list. The clashes were preceded by smaller agitations organised by Kuki villagers, who had accused the state government of targeting them through eviction drives in reserve forest lands.

While officials have pegged the death toll in the violence at around 80 so far, an estimated 300 others have been injured and more than 35,000 people have been displaced.