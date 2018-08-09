Manipur varsity Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) informs Centre of the impasse

Manipur University Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) Prof W Vishwanath has written a letter to the Centre that the agitating bodies have refused to cooperate with the Fact Finding Committee to probe the allegations of financial and administrative irregularities against the VC A P Pandey.

The agitating bodies have sought for an Independent High Power Committee under the Commission of Enquiry Act 1952 against Pandey, who is currently on a month-long leave, Vishwanath said in the letter to the HRD Ministry yesterday.

Despite assuming office as in-charge of the post of the vice-chancellor of the central university, he has been unable to perform his official duties, Vishwanath said in the letter which was made available to the media. As many as 93 colleges have been affiliated to the university and publication of the examination results of final year college students is pending making the possibility of losing an academic year, he said seeking a response in two days.

Academic activities in the university has been paralysed since May 30 when the Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) has demanded removal of Pandey on alleged financial irregularities and administrative negligence. Meanwhile, a joint press release issued by the Manipur University Teachers Association, the Manipur University Staffs Association and MUSU said that investigation against Pandey should be initiated before August 14 in the interest of the public.