Manipur: Union minister R K Ranjan Singh's house vandalised by mob, mob clashes with forces

Union Minister of State for External Affairs R K Ranjan Singh's house in Imphal town was vandalised by a mob, officials said. Security guards and firefighters managed to control arson attempts by the mob and save the minister's house from being burnt down on Thursday night, they said.

The development comes after the burning of two houses, and clashes between the Rapid Action Force of Manipur and a mob in the heart of Imphal town on Thursday afternoon.

The mob which roamed the town late on Thursday also clashed with security forces, the officials said.

Sound of firing could be heard in Imphal East district till the early hours of Friday as security forces fired numerous rounds of tear gas shells and mock bombs to disperse angry locals protesting the killing of nine civilians on Wednesday.

Two protesters and one Rapid Action Force personnel were injured during the confrontation. RAF constable was hit by a stone on his head, said officials.

Protesters at Nongmeibung and Wangkhei blocked the main streets by piling up stones and construction materials and engaged in pitch battles with security forces, they said.

Reacting to the developments, RK Ranjan Singh told PTI Video, "There was an incident at my residence in Manipur last night." The Minister, who is currently in Kochi to attend a party program, said, "I am trying to bring peace and stop violence since May 3 (when ethnic clashes began in the state) this is all a misunderstanding between two communities. The government has set up a peace committee, the process is on. Civil society leaders are sitting together." Singh said the government will talk to all communities and find a way out.