    Manipur schools closed till July 24 amid Covid surge

    In an official order issued on Tuesday, Schools Education Commissioner H Gyan Prakash said the test positivity ratio was over 15 per cent in the state.

    PTI
    July 13, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

    The Manipur government has ordered closure of all schools till next week due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases. In an official order issued on Tuesday, Schools Education Commissioner H Gyan Prakash said the test positivity ratio was over 15 per cent in the state.

    All schools government, state-aided, private schools affiliated to other boards -- will be closed with immediate effect till July 24 in public interest, the order stated. Many schools were scheduled to reopen after the summer vacation on July 16, it said.

    Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said earlier that the government would discuss the safety of the health for the children below 12 years as there was no effective Covid-19 vaccine for them in the prevailing situation in Manipur.
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 09:48 am
