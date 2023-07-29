Manipur News Updates: Conflict sullying India's image, says Congress' LS leader Adhir Chowdhury

Jul 29, 2023 / 10:41 pm

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met people staying in a relief camp in Churachandpur. While addressing the media, the governor assured that Manipur government will provide compensation to people who have lost members of their family and suffered loss of property.

"I will do everything possible for peace and the future of the people of Manipur," the Governor said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA has reached Manipur to assess the ground situation in