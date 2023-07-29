Manipur News Updates: Conflict sullying India's image, says Congress' LS leader Adhir Chowdhury

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met people staying in a relief camp in Churachandpur. While addressing the media, the governor assured that Manipur government will provide compensation to people who have lost members of their family and suffered loss of property.
"I will do everything possible for peace and the future of the people of Manipur," the Governor said.
Meanwhile, a delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA has reached Manipur to assess the ground situation in
The team of opposition MPs will visit several relief camps to meet victims of the ethnic clashes that broke in the northeastern state on May 3.
"The ethnic clashes have damaged the image of Manipur, the northeast region and India as a whole. We all have to try for a peaceful solution. We are here not to do any politics," PTI quoted Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as saying.
I.N.D.I.A alliance members ready to be part of an all-party delegation to Manipur if PM wants to lead it, says Gaurav Gogoi
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is part of the Opposition delegation that is visiting Manipur, said, "I.N.D.I.A alliance is the only delegation which is continuously visited Manipur... We have always said that if the Prime Minister wants to lead an all-party delegation, we would be happy to be a part of it."
"In the end, we want peace to be established," ANI further quoted him as saying.
At the 20th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region Zone III, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says, "In the last few days, whatever has happened is not good for humanity or the society. It pains all of us. We want that the entire country walks on the path of peace...Our efforts should be in this direction. It is through peace that the state and the country can prosper..."
Former West Bengal CMBuddhadebBhattacharjeehas been admitted to Woodlands Hospital with lower respiratory tract infection and Type Il respiratory failure. He has been put on non-invasive ventilation, antibiotics, and other supportive management. Necessary investigations have been done and the reports are awaited. He ishaemodynamicallystable: Woodlands Hospital Kolkata
"The scale of threats we face and opportunities we have are colossal. The immensity of the tasks ahead of us requires all of us, the governments and the civil societyorganisations, G20 and C20, and everyone else to work together for creating a better world around us," saysDefenceMinister
RajnathSinghat Civil 20 India Summit 2023.
At the 20th annual conference of theCommonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region Zone III, LokSabhaSpeaker OmBirlasays, "It is true that the worldtoday is concerned with climate change. In regards to climate change, we have taken a step ahead and maintained the natural balance along with development..."
Union Finance MinisterNirmalaSitharamansays, "The govt is aiming at building an Indiawhich will reach its destination of being a developed country by 2047. So in this phase, the emphasis has been on 4 different issues- infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusivity..."
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh says, "This is mere showoff...PM Modi's govt is trying to heal the wounds of people in Manipur but the Opposition is simply staging a drama."
The National Education Policy (NEP) will give due credit to every language in the country and those who try to politicize language fortheir selfish interests will have to shut their shops, stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 29 while delivering the inaugural address at the "Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam".
"Education is the mother tongue is initiating a new form of justice for students in India. It is also a very significant step towards social justice," he added.
After visiting a relief camp inChurachandpurdistrict,TMCMPSushmitaDevsays "It was important for us to come and meet the victims here, the sad part is that the Government of India should have sent a delegation but Opposition parties have to send a delegation here"
"The Hon'ble XIII Addl. Spl. CBI Court , Chennai, declared Sudarshan Venkatraman and Ramanujam Sesharathnam, the erstwhile Promoter Directors of M/s Zylog Systems Limited, as Fugitive Economic Offenders for the offences under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA).
The attached properties worth Rs 33 Crore have also been confiscated to the Government of India by the Hon’ble Court, Chennai under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018."
(ED Hande: Twitter)