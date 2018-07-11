App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manipur landslide: 9 people, including 8 children, washed away in Tamenglong district

The deceased children included five siblings who were killed in a landslide in New Salem, Tamenglong ward number 4

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nine people, including eight children, were reportedly killed after a landslide hit three different places in the Tamenglong district in Manipur.

The deceased children included five siblings who were killed in a landslide in New Salem, Tamenglong ward number 4, according to a report by UNI.

Two other siblings were killed in another landslide that occurred nearby, and a mother and her child died when their house was in Neigailuang, Tamenglong ward number 2, was washed away.

Local authorities were reportedly seen helping people in the area restore normalcy and efforts were on to retrieve all the bodies.

Manipur was virtually cut off from the rest of the country on Monday because of a sunken stretch of road and a damaged bridge along National Highways 29 and 37, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

More details are awaited...
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 12:48 pm

