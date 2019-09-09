Manipur in favour of implementation of NRC, will approach Centre: CM N Biren Singh

The state has already approved a resolution for a National Register of Citizens in the state, he told reporters on the sidelines of the NEDA conclave.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on September 9 said the state government is in favour of implementation of NRC and will approach the Centre for it in line with the one in Assam.
The state has already approved a resolution for a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, he told reporters on the sidelines of the NEDA conclave.
"We and many of the states in the north east need NRC. The Manipur government has already taken a decision in the cabinet to have NRC," Singh said.
The Centre's view is very clear that no illegal immigrant will be allowed to stay anywhere in the country.
"That is a very clear message," the chief minister said.Asked how the state plans to implement the exercise, he said "It will be done through the central government. Assam is doing it under the supervision of the Supreme Court. So we are requesting the central government and it will be done by them."