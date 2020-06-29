App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Manipur extends lockdown till July 15

Singh also announced that inter-district bus service will be operational between July 1 and 15 maintaining all COVID-19 safety measures and no other public transport will ply during this period.

PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said his government decided to extend the ongoing lockdown for another 15 days from July 1 to 15 in the state, which has so far reported a total of 1,092 cases.

The lockdown was supposed to be lifted on June 30.

Singh also announced that inter-district bus service will be operational between July 1 and 15 maintaining all COVID-19 safety measures and no other public transport will ply during this period.

The decision about continuing with the bus service beyond July 15 will be taken later, officials said.

About the coronavirus situation, the chief minister said the state now has 660 active cases while 432 patients have been recovered and released from hospitals.

The testing capacity in Manipur has increased to nearly 2,600 tests per day, he said adding that there is no case of community transmission of the disease in the state.

All positive cases are returnees except seven frontline workers who were in direct contact with patients, Singh said.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:02 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

