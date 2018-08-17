App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manipur declares holiday as mark of respect to Vajpayee

The BJP led government also announced a seven day long mourning in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Manipur government today declared holiday in its offices and educational institutions as a tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away yesterday evening in Delhi at the age of 93, an official statement said. All public banks, too, will remain closed for the day, it said.

The BJP led government also announced a seven day long mourning in the state, during which the Tricolour will fly half mast at office buildings and no official entertainment programmes will be held, the statement issued by the general administration department added.

ALSO READ: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies at 93

Condoling the demise of the former prime minister, Chief Minister N Biren yesterday said Vajpayee was a "towering figure and statesman" of Indian politics.

related news

"He was one of the founders of the BJP, a man of sharp intellect and outstanding wit who was known for his oratory skills and poetry. Vajpayee will forever remain an inspiration to all Indians," Singh added.

The CM left for Delhi last evening to pay his last respects to the BJP patriarch. Remembering her association with the visionary leader, Governor Najma Heptulla said,"Vajpayee was an exemplary parliamentarian. I shared a warm relationship with him."

An official at Raj Bhavan today said Heptulla will be attending the state funeral of the former prime minister in Delhi today.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Current Affairs #India #Manipur #Politics

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.