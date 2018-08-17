Manipur declares holiday as mark of respect to Vajpayee

The Manipur government today declared holiday in its offices and educational institutions as a tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away yesterday evening in Delhi at the age of 93, an official statement said. All public banks, too, will remain closed for the day, it said.

The BJP led government also announced a seven day long mourning in the state, during which the Tricolour will fly half mast at office buildings and no official entertainment programmes will be held, the statement issued by the general administration department added.

Condoling the demise of the former prime minister, Chief Minister N Biren yesterday said Vajpayee was a "towering figure and statesman" of Indian politics.

"He was one of the founders of the BJP, a man of sharp intellect and outstanding wit who was known for his oratory skills and poetry. Vajpayee will forever remain an inspiration to all Indians," Singh added.

The CM left for Delhi last evening to pay his last respects to the BJP patriarch. Remembering her association with the visionary leader, Governor Najma Heptulla said,"Vajpayee was an exemplary parliamentarian. I shared a warm relationship with him."

An official at Raj Bhavan today said Heptulla will be attending the state funeral of the former prime minister in Delhi today.