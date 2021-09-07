MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Manipur CM N Biren Singh launches 'Go To Hills 2.0' outreach campaign to provide welfare scheme benefits at doorstep

The campaign was rolled out at a programme at Peace Ground, Tuibong in Churachandpur district.

PTI
September 07, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST
Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched an outreach programme "Go To Hills 2.0" to ensure that people in remote places avail benefits of various welfare schemes at their doorsteps.

The campaign was rolled out at a programme at Peace Ground, Tuibong in Churachandpur district.

The launch of the initiative was marked by the inauguration of 30 projects worth Rs 37.34 crore under various departments such as works, tribal affairs and hills and health.

"It gives me immense pleasure to officially launch the "Go To Hills 2.0" today. In our effort to take governance further to the doorsteps, the mission aims to strengthen ties amongst our people through rigorous development," the CM said on Twitter.

Under the outreach programme, the state administration provided assistance and equipment worth Rs 51.52 crore for several departments such as agriculture, horticulture, health, social welfare and education.

Close

The chief minister also rolled out a trauma care centre and PSA oxygen plant at the Churachandpur District Hospital.

"This trauma care centre will provide an efficient emergency healthcare service for the people of Churachandpur and surrounding areas," he said.

He also inaugurated a 30-bed special ward at Community Health Centre, Singhat.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Manipur #N Biren Singh
first published: Sep 7, 2021 07:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.