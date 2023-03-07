 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM on March 8

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:29 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda have already arrived in Tripura to join the swearing in ceremony of the BJP-led government.

Tripura CM Manik Saha collects his winning certificate (Image: ANI)

The Manik Saha-led council of ministers in Tripura will take oath of office and secrecy here on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior BJP leader said.

"Manik Saha will take oath as the chief minister of the state for the second time at the Vivekananda ground. The PM will participate in the programme," BJP Tripura unit chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Agartala from Guwahati around 10.35 am.