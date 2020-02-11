Mangolpuri Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Mangolpuri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Mangolpuri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North West district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Mangolpuri Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 72.12% and in 2013, 69.73% of Mangolpuri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Rakhi Birla of AAP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 22699 votes which was 17.6% of the total votes polled. Rakhi Birla polled a total of 128960 (46.94%) votes.

AAP's Rakhi Birla won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10585 (9.16%) votes. Rakhi Birla polled 115532 which was 38.42% of the total votes polled.