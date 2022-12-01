 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast: NIA takes over the case

PTI
Dec 01, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe into the November 19 Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast that injured two, including the prime suspect, officials said on Thursday.

The Islamic Resistance Council (IRC), a little known outfit, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the blast, saying one of its "Mujahid brothers Mohammed Shariq" attempted to attack a "Hindutva Temple in Kadri".

In the incident, which took place under the Kankanadi police station area, the auto driver and alleged prime suspect Shariq were injured.

Police had called it an act of terrorism, invoking a stringent provision of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and held the passenger, Shariq, responsible for the incident.

The Karnataka government wrote to the Union home ministry for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident.

"As this is a scheduled offence under section 6 of the NIA Act, 2008, the matter is being submitted for further necessary action," the government wrote to the home ministry recommending the probe by the agency.