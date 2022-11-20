Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast an 'act of terror,' says Karnataka Police

Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood on November 20 said that the low-intensity blast in a Mangaluru auto-rickshaw was an “act of terror.”

“It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies,” DGP Sood tweeted.

On Saturday, a moving auto-rickshaw exploded in Mangaluru, causing fire and heavy smoke. The driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries.

Earlier the Karnatak Police urged public not to panic. The commissioner said, "There is no need for people to panic. There is no need to create confusion and spread rumours through social media. I will straightaway share the information with you whatever information we get."

"A man who was injured in an explosion in a rickshaw yesterday in Mangalore is being treated at a top hospital. Our police are engaged in a swift operation. The security forces of the center have also been in talks and they have also gone into action," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, said in a tweet.