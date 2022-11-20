 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast: Accused had also been arrested 3 years back in a terror case

Moneycontrol News
Nov 20, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST

The blast took place on November 19 in an autorickshaw that was plying in Mangaluru city.

Mangaluru auto-ricksaw blast (Image: ANI)

The accused, who has been identified as having triggered the explosion in a moving auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19, had also been arrested three years back in a terror case, top intelligence sources told CNN News 18 on November 20.

The blast took place in an auto-rickshaw that was plying in Mangaluru city. According to the police, a pressure cooker exploded mid-journey, injuring the passenger and the driver. Both have been hospitalised. According to the news report, the police believe the pressure cooker was laden with explosives.

Karnataka’s Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood, quoted by CNN News 18, confirmed that the Mangaluru blast was “an act of terror.”

He said the police strongly suspected that the auto rickshaw passenger was directly involved in the blast as he was traveling with a fake Aadhaar card and was in possession of explosives.

“The suspect had a stolen identity with him and was found to be carrying explosives in the cooker. His intentions were clearly not good. We doubt it was an accidental explosion. That is why we have called it an act of terror,” DGP Sood told this reporter.

The accused has 45 percent burn injuries and is not speaking. Doctors have been asked to ensure he recovers, the sources stated.