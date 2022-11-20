Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast: Accused had also been arrested 3 years back in a terror case

The accused, who has been identified as having triggered the explosion in a moving auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19, had also been arrested three years back in a terror case, top intelligence sources told CNN News 18 on November 20.

The blast took place in an auto-rickshaw that was plying in Mangaluru city. According to the police, a pressure cooker exploded mid-journey, injuring the passenger and the driver. Both have been hospitalised. According to the news report, the police believe the pressure cooker was laden with explosives.

Karnataka’s Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood, quoted by CNN News 18, confirmed that the Mangaluru blast was “an act of terror.”

He said the police strongly suspected that the auto rickshaw passenger was directly involved in the blast as he was traveling with a fake Aadhaar card and was in possession of explosives.

“The suspect had a stolen identity with him and was found to be carrying explosives in the cooker. His intentions were clearly not good. We doubt it was an accidental explosion. That is why we have called it an act of terror,” DGP Sood told this reporter.

The accused has 45 percent burn injuries and is not speaking. Doctors have been asked to ensure he recovers, the sources stated.

Furthermore, per the report, the accused was also involved in the Veer Savarkar versus Tipu Sultan poster controversy in Karnataka’s Shivamogga this August. The controversy had led to the stabbing of a man, identified as 20-year-old Prem Singh, by unidentified persons after communal clashes over a poster of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar in the district on Independence Day. During that time, the sources had said that the name of the accused had come up as one of the key perpetrators of the crime. The blast in Mangaluru bears resemblance to the car explosion in Coimbatore, the sources added. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has appealed to the people not to panic and to avoid spreading rumours on social media.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE