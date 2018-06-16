App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maneka Gandhi's intervention stops dog fight show in Punjab

An advertisement of the show had appeared on the walls of Nihal Singh Wala recently, prompting the deputy commissioner to direct the district police to take immediate action.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Police stopped a dog fight planned in Nihal Singh Wala in this district after Union minister Maneka Gandhi's intervention. Police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 against the organisers of the proposed dog fight show.

An advertisement of the show had appeared on the walls of Nihal Singh Wala recently, prompting the deputy commissioner to direct the district police to take immediate action.

A police officer said the matter was brought to the attention of the deputy commissioner by Gandhi's office.

Police investigation revealed that trained pit bulls and other breeds were to take part in the show, he said.

The women and child development minister had in February raised the issue of the growing menace of dog fighting, a blood sport in which canines are made to attack each other, with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
First Published on Jun 16, 2018 04:48 pm

tags #India #Punjab

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.