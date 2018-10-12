App
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maneka Gandhi proposes committee to look into issues related to #MeToo

"I believe in all of them. I believe in the pain and trauma behind every single complainant," said Gandhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi said her ministry will soon propose a committee with senior judicial and legal persons as members to look into all issues emanating from the #MeToo campaign.

She said she believes in all the women who have come out with complaints of sexual harassment.

"I believe in all of them. I believe in the pain and trauma behind every single complainant.

"I am proposing to set up a committee with senior judicial and legal persons as members to look into all issues emanating from the #MeToo campaign," she said in an interview to PTI.

The committee will look into the legal and institutional framework which is in place for handling complaints of sexual harassment, including some of the complaints if required, and advise the ministry on how to strengthen these, she said.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 04:05 pm

