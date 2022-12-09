 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Mandous' to cross coast near Chennai, NDRF teams deployed in Tamil Nadu

Dec 09, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

The Tamil Nadu government said 12 teams -- comprising nearly 400 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and the State force -- have been deployed in 10 districts including Nagapattinam and Thanjavur in the Cauvery delta region, Chennai, its three neighbouring districts and Cuddalore. A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges on Friday.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm 'Mandous' over Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is predicted to weaken gradually before crossing the coast near here on December 9 midnight, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The IMD on its twitter handle said, "the CS Mandous intensified into a SCS and lay centered at 1730 IST over SW BoB about 350 km ESE of Karaikal and about 440 km SE of Chennai. It is very likely to maintain its intensity of SCS till early morning of 9th Dec and then weaken gradually into a CS by forenoon of 9th Dec." In an updated bulletin, it said that the 'Mandous' lay 310 km off Karaikal and about 390 km off Chennai.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains were witnessed in several parts of northern Tamil Nadu under the influence of the cyclone since Thursday night.

On December 9, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places and heavy to very heavy showers at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh and north interior Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema. Following the land fall, the rainfall is set to recede.

It is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm. "It will maintain its intensity of severe cyclonic storm till early morning of 9th DecembeIndia,current affairs,Tamil Nadu,Mandous, Chennair and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm tomorrow."