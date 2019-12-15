App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mandatory to link PAN-Aadhaar by Dec 31: I-T Dept

"Building a better tomorrow! To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before 31st December, 2019," the department said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

It is mandatory to link your PAN with Aadhaar by the end of this year, the Income Tax Department said in a public message on Sunday. "Building a better tomorrow! To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before 31st December, 2019," the department said.

It is mandatory to link your PAN with Aadhaar, according to the public message issued a fortnight before the deadline ends.

The deadline to link the permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar was extended till December 31 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) through an order issued in September this year.

Earlier, the deadline for this linkage was September 30.

The CBDT frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T Department to a person, firm or entity.

First Published on Dec 15, 2019 05:15 pm

