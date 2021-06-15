MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery to start from today

The Centre had first announced mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts in November 2019.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had implemented a hallmarking scheme for gold jewellery in April 2000.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had implemented a hallmarking scheme for gold jewellery in April 2000.

Mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery will begin from June 15, after the government extended the previous deadline.

The deadline was previously June 1, but was extended after jewellers sought more time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hallmarking of gold jewellery certifies purity of the precious metal and was until now voluntary in nature.

Mandatory hallmarking means that jewellers will now be able to sell gold jewellery of only 14, 18, or 22-carats. The move is intended to ensure that customers do not get cheated.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had introduced the hallmarking scheme for gold jewellery in April 2000.

Close

A hallmark has the following components: the BIS Mark, purity in carats and fineness, assaying/hallmarking centre's identification mark/number and jeweller's identification mark/number.

India has around 4 lakh jewellers, out of which only 35,879 have been BIS certified, CNCB-TV18 reported citing the World Gold Council.

The Centre had first announced mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts in November 2019, and had given jewellers a deadline of January 15, 2021 to comply with the rule. This deadline was extended twice.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Gold #India
first published: Jun 15, 2021 02:15 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.