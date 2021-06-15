Mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery to start from today

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had implemented a hallmarking scheme for gold jewellery in April 2000.

Mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery will begin from June 15, after the government extended the previous deadline.

The deadline was previously June 1, but was extended after jewellers sought more time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hallmarking of gold jewellery certifies purity of the precious metal and was until now voluntary in nature.

Mandatory hallmarking means that jewellers will now be able to sell gold jewellery of only 14, 18, or 22-carats. The move is intended to ensure that customers do not get cheated.

A hallmark has the following components: the BIS Mark, purity in carats and fineness, assaying/hallmarking centre's identification mark/number and jeweller's identification mark/number.

India has around 4 lakh jewellers, out of which only 35,879 have been BIS certified, CNCB-TV18 reported citing the World Gold Council.

The Centre had first announced mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts in November 2019, and had given jewellers a deadline of January 15, 2021 to comply with the rule. This deadline was extended twice.