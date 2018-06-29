Manali-Leh National Highway blocked due to landslide, rains in HP

The Manali-Leh National Highway-3 was blocked after heavy rainfall triggered landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, an official said. Efforts are underway to clear the highway.

Landslide reportedly occurred due to heavy rains in Marhi on the night of 28 June. However, the district administration came to know about the landslide next morning when some tourists had informed them about the road blockage.

Meanwhile, rains continued to occur at most places of the state as monsoon became vigorous during the last 24 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Una distruct, whereas Chamba and Kangra districts witnessed heavy rainfall.

As per the data provided by the Meteorological (MeT) department here, Amb witnessed 142 mm rain, Dalhousie 104, Guler 76, Una 71, Dharamshala 68, Ghamroor 66, Saloni 55, Dehragopipur-51, Baijnath-42, Tissa-39, Gohar and Nadaun-34 each, Nurpur-25, Karsog and Pachhad-24 each, Dharampur and Renuka-13 each, Jhanjehli-12, Aghar, Mehre and Pandoh witnessed 11 mm each rainfall during the past 24 hours.

Rains will continue to lash most parts of this hilly state for the next three days, the MeT department said.