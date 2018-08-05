BJP man who once drove autorickshaw becomes Pimpri Chinchwad mayor

From driving an auto-rickshaw for a living years ago to becoming the mayor of the industrial town of Pimpri Chinchwad, Rahul Jadhav has come a long way.

Jadhav was elected as the mayor of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in Pune district yesterday.

The 128-member civic body is ruled by the BJP.

Belonging to a family of farmers and educated till Class 10, the 36-year-old BJP corporator used to drive a six- seater auto-rickshaw between 1996 and 2003 to make ends meet.

"But after the ban on six-seater auto-rickshaws, I turned to farming, but soon switched to driving again and took up job as a driver in a private firm," Jadhav told PTI.



Congratulations For the first time, the autorickshaw driver has taken over the Mayor's chair. Mr Rahul Jadhav ji has made such a tough visit to the rickshaw puller from Mayor. Mr RahulJadhav ji gets the honor of being the second Mayor of Pimpri Chinchwad in #BJP's history. pic.twitter.com/iUegjOCGgQ— Aakash Jain

He entered politics in 2006 and joined the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in 2007. He soon tasted electoral success and became a corporator.