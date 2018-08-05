App
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP man who once drove autorickshaw becomes Pimpri Chinchwad mayor

He entered politics in 2006 and joined the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in 2007.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

From driving an auto-rickshaw for a living years ago to becoming the mayor of the industrial town of Pimpri Chinchwad, Rahul Jadhav has come a long way.

Jadhav was elected as the mayor of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in Pune district yesterday.

The 128-member civic body is ruled by the BJP.

Belonging to a family of farmers and educated till Class 10, the 36-year-old BJP corporator used to drive a six- seater auto-rickshaw between 1996 and 2003 to make ends meet.

"But after the ban on six-seater auto-rickshaws, I turned to farming, but soon switched to driving again and took up job as a driver in a private firm," Jadhav told PTI.

He entered politics in 2006 and joined the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in 2007. He soon tasted electoral success and became a corporator.
First Published on Aug 5, 2018 02:54 pm

tags #City Mayor #Pimpri Chinchwad #pune #Pune Municipal Corporation

