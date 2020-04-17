App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Man walks 350 km to reach Parbhani; tests coronavirus positive

A 21-year-old man, who reached Parbhani from Pune on foot, has been found to be coronavirus positive, Civil Surgeon Dr Prakash Dake told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Parbhani district in central Maharashtra  reported its first coronavirus case after a young man, who came from Pune on foot, was found infected with the disease, an official said.

He was admitted in Parbhani Civil hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 after arriving from Pune, walking more than 350km, he said.

His swab was sent for testing and report received on Thursday found him to be positive for the disease, the official told.

"There are no severe symptoms in him and the patient is now stable. We have found 8-9 close contacts of this patient and further formalities are on," said Dake.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 08:50 am

