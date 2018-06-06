Man sends PM Narendra Modi a cheque of 9 paise to protest fuel price hike

As a protest against the recent hikes in petrol prices and the negligible reduction of 9 paise, a man from Rajanna Sirsilla district in Telangana sent a cheque of 9-paise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a report published by News18, the man, V Chandraiah, handed over the cheque to District Collector Krishna Bhaskar during the Praja Vani programme and requested the IAS officer to ensure that the cheque reaches the Prime Minister’s relief fund. Chandraiah said, “You reduced 9 paise in fuel price. The amount I saved from the drop in petrol price, I am donating to the PM’s relief fund. Hope my donation will be used for a good cause.”

Recently, fuel prices were increased for 16 consecutive days leading to petrol and diesel prices reaching their highest levels in the country. Subsequently, the government declared a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by 9 paise.

Also, Telangana collects 35.2 per cent VAT on petroleum products in the state. This leads to further increase in prices. The farmers are the worse affected since this price hike has come at a time as they are preparing for the new crop. They need fuel for their tractors and other agricultural equipment. A hike in prices will mean a more financial burden on the already struggling agricultural industry in India.

A similar protest was seen last year when distressed farmers in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh had sent a cheque for Rs 0.68 paise as a gift to Prime Minister on his birthday. They wanted to highlight the agrarian crisis faced by four districts which fall under the Rayalaseema region.

We will await a response from the Prime Minister’s office on this unique protest by V Chandraiah.