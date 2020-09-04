172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|man-rides-1200-km-from-jharkhand-to-madhya-pradesh-on-scooter-to-take-wife-to-exam-centre-5798761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Man rides 1,200 km from Jharkhand to Madhya Pradesh on scooter to take wife to exam centre

PTI

Rains and potholed roads were no deterrence for a Jharkhand man who drove over 1,200 km on a scooter, with his pregnant wife sitting pillion, so that she could appear for an exam for aspiring teachers here in Madhya Madhya Pradesh.

The tribal couple, Dhananjay Kumar (27) and his wife The tribal couple, Dhananjay Kumar (27) and his wife Soni Hembram (22), travelled on the two-wheeler from Ganta Tola village in Godda district of Jharkhand to reach Gwalior, a centre for DEd (Diploma in Education) exam, required to be cleared by those wanting to take up teaching jobs.

The wish to see his wife become a school teacher inspired Kumar to undertake the arduous journey, covering more than 1,200 km across four states, braving rains and bad roads in the midst of COVID-19-enforced lockdown.

As trains, buses and other means of transport were not available, we decided to traverse the journey by road on two-wheeler, Kumar told
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dhananjay Kumar #exams #India #JEE #Jharkhand #jobs #Madhya Pradesh #NEET #Soni Hembram

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.