Man loses Rs 49,500 after punching incorrect account number in cash deposit machine

Moneycontrol News

A State Bank of India customer was left poorer by Rs. 49,500 just by keying 8 instead of 0 which brought down a year of his savings and efforts to zero. The bank said he was not eligible for a refund and the court dismissed his case as a ‘human error’.

In Kalaburagi, Karnataka, on July 18, 2017, Mahindra Kumar Yamanappa deposited his savings through a cash depositing machine (CDM) in the afternoon and waited for the amount to be displayed in his account. He approached Kalaburagi branch and lodged a complaint on July 20 as no money was credited in his account. On August 30, after the second complaint, the branch responded but by then, he had gone to the police, suspecting that his account had been hacked.

Meanwhile, on August 3, Khan Shabab, an SBI customer in Adilabad, Telangana, discovered an excess of Rs. 49,500 in his account after his card swipe in an ATM. He immediately withdrew the excess amount from his account.

In response, the bank said that the money was credited in Shabab’s account as Yamanappa keyed 8 instead of 0. The SBI branch manager claimed that the authorities had written to the Adilabad branch on August 16 and had asked to retrieve the cash.

A complaint was filed against SBI at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on November 28 by Yamanappa. He accused SBI authorities of failing to act in time to block his money though he had lodged a complaint within 48 hours of the deposit.