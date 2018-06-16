App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Man killed in clashes amid Eid celebrations in Kashmir

Sheeraz Ahmed was hurt during the clashes at Brakpora in Anantnag and he later succumbed to injuries, police said, adding another person was injured in the clashes in Safakadal

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
One person was killed during clashes between protesters and security forces in Kashmir today even as men, women and children dressed in their best thronged mosques and Eidgah across the Valley for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Sheeraz Ahmed was hurt during the clashes at Brakpora in Anantnag and he later succumbed to injuries, police said, adding another person was injured in the clashes in Safakadal.

Muslims from all walks of life started making a beeline to the Eidgah (prayer ground) or a mosque for offering the Eid prayers as a thanksgiving for the month-long fasting of Ramadhan.

The biggest gathering was witnessed at Hazratbal shrine where thousands of faithful offered the Eid prayers, officials said.

They said the second largest gathering was held at Eidgah in the old city.

Big gatherings of Eid prayers were also reported from Sonawar and Soura Shrines in the heart of the city, they said adding similar gatherings were held at all districts headquarters and major towns of the valley.

One person sustained injuries in the clashes in Safakadal area of the city soon after the prayers, a police official said.

Clashes between protestors and law enforcing agencies were reported from Sopore and Kupwara areas in north Kashmir, the official said, adding the situation in other parts of the Valley was peaceful so far.
First Published on Jun 16, 2018 01:34 pm

tags #Eid #India

