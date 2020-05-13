App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Man held for supplying liquor kept hidden under vegetable crates; 1,236 bottles seized: Police

Police got a tip-off on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday that a vehicle loaded with vegetables would pass through MB Road and that illegal liquor was kept hidden in it, a senior police officer said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly supplying liquor bottles kept hidden under vegetable crates in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said. The accused, Pravesh, is a resident of Dakshinpuri, they added.

"At 1.50 am, a vehicle was stopped for checking. It was found loaded with vegetable crates. When the crates were removed, a huge quantity of liquor was recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

A total of 1,236 bottles of liquor were seized from the possession of the accused, police said.

First Published on May 13, 2020 05:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #liquor

