172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|man-held-for-posting-morphed-pictures-of-pm-modi-on-social-media-5744541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Man held for posting morphed pictures of PM Modi on social media

On July 12, one Sartaj Alam lodged a police complaint against Parvez Alam, accusing the latter of uploading morphed photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with obscene comments on Facebook

PTI
Prime Minister Naredra Modi
Prime Minister Naredra Modi

A man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posting morphed photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with obscene comments on a social media platform, police said on August 23.

Parvez Alam, aged around 28, has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 292 (sale of obscene books, etc),  504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace)  and the Information Technology Act Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), Gohalpur police station's inspector Ravindra Goutam said.

On July 12, one Sartaj Alam lodged a police complaint against Parvez Alam, accusing the latter of uploading morphed photographs of the prime minister with obscene comments on Facebook, he said.

Close

The accused was arrested late Friday night, the official said, adding that he was produced before a local court which sent him in judicial custody.

 
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.