Man given two doses of COVID vaccine in 30 minutes duration in Odisha

The credit goes to the healthcare workers whose strenuous efforts shot Weyan hamlet, with an adult population of 362, to national fame, they said.

A 51-year-old man in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was administrated two doses of COVID-19 vaccine within only 30 minutes, official sources said.

The man identified as Prasanna Kumar Sahu of Raghupur village had visited the temporary vaccination camp at the Satyasai Government High School at Khuntapur for the first dose after booking a slot on Saturday.

After taking the first dose, he was under observation for 30 minutes during which a nurse erroneously administered another dose of the vaccine to him, Sahu said.

"I raised the alarm, but by that time, the nurse had already administered the vaccine," Sahu said.

He was asked to undergo observation for two more hours and was given ORS drink, centre observer Rajendra Behera said, adding that the man was sitting at the vaccination place instead of going to the observation room.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"It was by mistake he was administered the second dose," Behera said.

Betanati Community Health Centre in-charge, Dr Sipun Panda told PTI that he was aware about the complaint and an inquiry committee will take up the matter before taking any action against the person responsible.

Dr Panda said there was no such adverse reaction in Sahu's body.

Sahus condition was stated to be stable.