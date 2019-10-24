Man Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Man Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Man Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Man constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Man is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Satara district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Maharashtra Poll Man Assembly Election Result 2019
Voter turnout was 70.36% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore won this seat by a margin of 23351 votes, which was 10.65% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 219336 votes.
Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 4098 votes. IND polled 188110 votes, 32.27% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
