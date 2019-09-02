App
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Man detained while trying to enter Parliament with knife

Sagar, a resident of Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi, was detained from gate number 1 of the Parliament around 10.45 am while he was carrying a knife in his hand, the police said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 26-year-old man was detained while he was allegedly trying to enter the Parliament House with a knife on September 2, police said.

Sagar, a resident of Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi, was detained from gate number 1 of the Parliament around 10.45 am while he was carrying a knife in his hand, the police said.

"He was immediately overpowered and handed over to the police. There is no security threat found in his act so far," Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said.

The DCP said the man appeared to be mentally-disturbed about some issues. His joint interrogation is underway by the special cell and the police.

First Published on Sep 2, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #India #Parliament

