Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Man caught by customs for smuggling out forex worth Rs 51.64 lakh at Delhi airport

The accused was intercepted at the airport on Tuesday. He was to travel to Bangkok.

Representative Image
Representative Image

An Indian man has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs 51.64 lakh at Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued Wednesday.

The accused was intercepted at the airport on Tuesday. He was to travel to Bangkok.

"Due to suspicion, detailed personal search was done and examination of the baggage of the passenger subsequently resulted in the recovery of foreign currency amounting to $72,900 which he was attempting to smuggle out of the country illegally," the customs department said in the statement.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 01:55 pm

