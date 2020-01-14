Man calls Nirmala Sitharaman 'sweetie': This is her reply

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shut down a man who called her ‘sweetie’ while accusing her of misquoting Swami Vivekananda in her tweet.



Awake, arise, and dream no more!

This is the land of dreams, where Karma

Weaves unthreaded garlands with our thoughts

...Be bold, and face

The Truth! Be one with it! Let visions cease...

To celebrate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the FM posted a quote on her official Twitter profile which read, “Awake, arise, and dream no more! This is the land of dreams, where Karma. Weaves unthreaded garlands with our thoughts...Be bold, and face. The Truth! Be one with it! Let visions cease."

Soon after Sitharaman posted the verse, a Twitter user named Sanjoy Ghose accused her of posting an incorrect quote. “@nsitharaman quotes from the Katha Upanishad & Swamiji’s adoption of the saying “arise awake”. Sweetie its “cease not until your goal is reached” not “dream no more”; unless it’s Budget 2020 that you are warning us about!” Ghose tweeted.



Sitharaman countered by replying, “Glad you’re taking interest. While he is oft-quoted w/the verse from Katha Upanishad, what I’ve excerpted, is from ‘The Awakened India’, written in Aug 1898 — BTW, I had cited the reference below the verse itself. Pub by Advaita Ashrama if you’re further interested.”

Twitter users praised the manner in which Sitharaman responded to the tweet, but criticised and schooled Ghose for addressing her as ‘sweetie'.



