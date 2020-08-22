172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|man-arrested-in-madhya-pradesh-for-controversial-facebook-post-on-ram-temple-5742611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man arrested in Madhya Pradesh for controversial Facebook post on Ram temple

The action was taken based on complaints by Deepak Nag Kag, district president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha

A 37-year-old man was arrested in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly putting up an inflammatory post on Facebook about the Ram temple in Ayodhya, according to police statements on August 18, News18 reported.

According to an official, they arrested Golu Qazi in Petlawad town, which is 60 kilometers away from district headquarters.

The action was taken based on complaints by Deepak Nag Kag, district president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha.

Close

The complainant has alleged that the accused had repeatedly posted inflammatory religious posts, Jhabua Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta said.

In the report filed on August 21, the complainant alleged that the accused had put up a controversial post on Facebook about the Ram temple on August 20.

Qazi has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for putting up the inciteful post, and peace has been maintained in the area following the arrest, the official said.

 
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Ayodhya #India #Ram temple

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.