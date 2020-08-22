Man arrested in Madhya Pradesh for controversial Facebook post on Ram temple

A 37-year-old man was arrested in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly putting up an inflammatory post on Facebook about the Ram temple in Ayodhya, according to police statements on August 18, News18 reported.

According to an official, they arrested Golu Qazi in Petlawad town, which is 60 kilometers away from district headquarters.

The action was taken based on complaints by Deepak Nag Kag, district president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha.

The complainant has alleged that the accused had repeatedly posted inflammatory religious posts, Jhabua Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta said.

In the report filed on August 21, the complainant alleged that the accused had put up a controversial post on Facebook about the Ram temple on August 20.

Qazi has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for putting up the inciteful post, and peace has been maintained in the area following the arrest, the official said.