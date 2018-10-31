App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Man arrested for making 'derogatory' remarks against PM Narendra Modi

According to police, he recorded the video in April when he was in Qatar and had used derogatory terms against the prime minister while commenting on the Kathua rape and death of a minor girl.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A man was arrested for allegedly using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some BJP leaders in a video posted on social media, police said on Wednesday. Jenish Rajkumar was arrested at Saravilai, they said.

According to police, he recorded the video in April when he was in Qatar and had used derogatory terms against the prime minister while commenting on the Kathua rape and death of a minor girl.

Based on a complaint lodged by BJP district general secretary C Thangappan, Rajkumar was arrested, police added.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #jenish Rajkumar #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.