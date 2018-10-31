Man arrested for making 'derogatory' remarks against PM Narendra Modi

A man was arrested for allegedly using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some BJP leaders in a video posted on social media, police said on Wednesday. Jenish Rajkumar was arrested at Saravilai, they said.

According to police, he recorded the video in April when he was in Qatar and had used derogatory terms against the prime minister while commenting on the Kathua rape and death of a minor girl.

Based on a complaint lodged by BJP district general secretary C Thangappan, Rajkumar was arrested, police added.