App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man arrested for maintaining 17 fake Facebook accounts of police officers

Assam police also recovered 47 cell phones, 13 tablets and 15 SIM cards from Ali, following his arrest

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The crime branch of Guwahati police arrested Suleiman Ibrahim Ali (30), on Saturday, for allegedly operating fake Facebook accounts of 17 police officers.

Ali's kitty of fake accounts also included profiles belonging to DGP Kuladhar Saikia and Guwahati commissioner Hiren Nath.

Commissioner Nath said that the accused confessed to his actions and alleges that he was doing it for fun. He would befriend the fake profiles to show off in front of his friends. Nath added that these fake accounts also included names of police officers from outside the state.

According to a report from Hindustan Times, Ali is unemployed and is the son of a retired superintendent engineer of the state government. Besides the 17 fake accounts, Ali also had around six other accounts under his name.

After his arrest, police also recovered 47 cell phones, 13 tablets and 15 SIM cards from Ali, who claims that he is fond of gadgets.

Nath said that they have also approached Facebook and have got some crucial information. Furthermore, several profiles were registered with fake names and this has made their investigation difficult.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 01:34 pm

tags #India #Trending News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.