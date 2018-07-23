Man arrested for maintaining 17 fake Facebook accounts of police officers

The crime branch of Guwahati police arrested Suleiman Ibrahim Ali (30), on Saturday, for allegedly operating fake Facebook accounts of 17 police officers.

Ali's kitty of fake accounts also included profiles belonging to DGP Kuladhar Saikia and Guwahati commissioner Hiren Nath.

Commissioner Nath said that the accused confessed to his actions and alleges that he was doing it for fun. He would befriend the fake profiles to show off in front of his friends. Nath added that these fake accounts also included names of police officers from outside the state.

According to a report from Hindustan Times, Ali is unemployed and is the son of a retired superintendent engineer of the state government. Besides the 17 fake accounts, Ali also had around six other accounts under his name.

After his arrest, police also recovered 47 cell phones, 13 tablets and 15 SIM cards from Ali, who claims that he is fond of gadgets.

Nath said that they have also approached Facebook and have got some crucial information. Furthermore, several profiles were registered with fake names and this has made their investigation difficult.