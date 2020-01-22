Man accused of planting bomb at Mangaluru airport surrenders, calls it act of revenge

The man accused of planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the Mangaluru International Airport, surrendered before police in the early hours on January 22.

Adithya Rao, a native of KHB Colony in Manipal reached DG and IGP office around 8.00 am and surrendered, Deccan Herald has reported.

Jurisdictional Halasurgate Police rushed to the spot and detained him after receiving information about him surrendering. They later took him to the police station for interrogation, the report suggest.

The 36-year-old said that he planted the explosive in the airport premises to take revenge from airport officials who had rejected him for a security officer’s job at the Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport in 2018, senior police officers told the newspaper.

Rao, an engineering graduate and MBA holder, reportedly prepared the explosive in a hotel in Mangaluru.

He is being shifted to an isolated location for further interrogation, the report suggests, adding that senior officers from Bengaluru police may question him before he is handed over to Mangaluru police.

On January 20, a 'live' explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter at the departure gate of the Mangaluru airport. It was later defused at an open ground nearby.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has termed the bomb scare incident as "unfortunate" as he tried to allay citizens’ fears and assured them that "forces" behind it would be curbed.