English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE: Consumer Cos To Gain From Easing Agro Commodities?
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Man accepts job offer from unidentified number, duped of Rs 47,000

    A case of cheating was registered in this connection on August 13 at the cyber police station of Northwest district, they said.

    PTI
    August 19, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

    A 23-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 47,200 after being promised a job as a masseur, police said. A case of cheating was registered in this connection on August 13 at the cyber police station of Northwest district, they said.

    The victim alleged that he received a Whatsapp message from an unknown number offering him a job as a masseur. When he contacted the number, he was asked to pay Rs 3,500 for registration, a senior police officer said.

    The complainant was also induced to pay Rs 12,600 for a massage equipment kit, Rs 15,500 for an entry card and Rs 9,400 for booking hotel room among others. He was promised that he would get the entire amount back, the officer said.

    But the victim was asked to pay more money which is when he refused to proceed further and asked for a refund. He had paid Rs 47,200 but never got a job, the officer said.

    The account where the money was deposited is being scrutinised and a dedicated team has been formed to trace the culprits, the police said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #duped #India #job
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 07:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.