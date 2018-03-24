App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 24, 2018 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata welcomes Mayawati stand on SP-BSP understanding

Mayawati alleged the BJP tried to create a rift between the two parties (SP and BSP) by indulging in malpractices to defeat her party candidate.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed BSP supremo Mayawati's statement that the BSP-SP understanding in Uttar Pradesh won't be affected by the Rajya Sabha poll results in the state.

"I welcome the views expressed by Mayawati-ji today. We are strongly with her and @yadavakhilesh in this mission for the nation," she said in a tweet.

The BJP won the 9 Rajya Sabha seats it contested in UP on Friday. One remaining seat was claimed by the Samajwadi Party.

Mayawati alleged the BJP tried to create a rift between the two parties (SP and BSP) by indulging in malpractices to defeat her party candidate.

related news

"There will not be an iota of difference in the close understanding between the BSP and the SP because of the Rajya Sabha results yesterday," Mayawati said at a press conference in Lucknow today.

Her remarks came after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav cancelled the victory celebration for his party nominee Jaya Bachchan to be held in the state capital today as a sign of solidarity with the BSP whose lone candidate backed by the SP lost in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Banerjee, who had met TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao here on Monday, said talks for a broad front against the BJP have begun.

"In a democracy, such situation comes up when all parties need to come together to work," Banerjee had said.

Banerjee is slated to attend an opposition parties' meet convened by NCP chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi next week, a Trinamool Congress source here said.

tags #BJP #BSP #India #Politics #RS Polls 2018 #SP

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.