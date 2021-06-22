Mamata Banerjee urges people to take measures to protect children amid COVID-19 third wave threat

Under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a landslide victory in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly polls, getting re-elected for a third term in the state. (File image)

Underlining that the overall COVID-19 situation in Bengal has improved, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to take all forms of measures to protect children amid warning by experts that the third wave of the pandemic may pose greater risk to them.

Banerjee also said that the number of beds in the paediatric divisions of hospitals has been increased.

The state on Monday registered 1,879 fresh cases of COVID-19, which pushed the tally to 14,83,586, while 42 more deaths raised the toll to 17,390, the health department said in its bulletin

"The COVID-19 situation in Bengal has improved a lot. The positivity rate, which rose to 32 per cent during the eight phase elections in the state, has now come down to four per cent," she explained.

In some districts, the number of new cases in a day has dipped to seven or eight, the CM said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In North 24 Parganas and Howrah, the daily caseload is still somewhat high, but things are under control in the metropolis. We must, however, take all forms of precautionary measures to protect children as experts have warned that the third may might pose a bigger threat to them, Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

A senior official said the government is planning to allot more beds for women in hospitals, as it make arrangements to combat the third wave.

It has also decided to increase inpatient COVID-19 facilities for children following suggestions from an expert committee, the official said.

Around 10,000 general beds have been earmarked for mild and moderate paediatric cases in the age group of 90 days to 12 years, and 20 per cent of special newborn care unit beds has been set aside for one day to 90-day-old COVID-19 patients, he added.

According to the health department bulletin, 19 of the 42 fatalities died due to the comorbidities.

Since Sunday, 2,113 people recuperated from the disease in the state, taking the number of recoveries to 14,43,456. The discharge rate stands at 97.30 per cent.

As many as 3,17,993 people were inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

With that, the total number of people who have received at least one jab rose to 1,93,39,317.