English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mamata Banerjee to travel to New Delhi for president's G20 dinner in afternoon

    During her visit to the national capital, Banerjee will meet leaders of different political parties, besides attending the official engagements, they said.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
    Mamata Banerjee to travel to New Delhi for president's G20 dinner in afternoon

    Mamata Banerjee to travel to New Delhi for president's G20 dinner in afternoon

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be travelling to New Delhi on Friday afternoon to attend President Droupadi Murmu's dinner invitation on the occasion of the G20 meeting, officials said.

    During her visit to the national capital, Banerjee will meet leaders of different political parties, besides attending the official engagements, they said.

    Also read our Live Blog on G20 summit

    The president will host the dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit of world leaders.

    Banerjee was earlier scheduled to travel to New Delhi on Saturday, but it was rescheduled to Friday owing to regulation of flight movements in the national capital due to the G20 summit, officials said.

    The chief minister will return to Kolkata on Sunday, they said.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #G20 summit #India
    first published: Sep 8, 2023 11:14 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!