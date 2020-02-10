App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mamata Banerjee takes cue from Kejriwal, announces free electricity for quarterly consumption up to 75 units

The announcement comes at a time when the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra is also considering doling out electricity for free to residences that consume up to 100 units monthly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The West Bengal government on February 10 announced that consumers who consume up to 75 units of electricity every quarter won't be charged a penny.

Notably, the announcement comes at a time when the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra is also considering doling out electricity for free to residences that consume up to 100 units monthly. Besides, they are also planning to supply free electricity to farmers at daytime aside from slashing down power charges in Maharashtra.

Retweeting news of the Shiv Sena chief's plan to reduce power tariff, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi's incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted:

Notably, in 2019, Arvind Kejriwal became the first CM to announce free electricity to households consuming up to 200 units every month.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #electricity #India #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.