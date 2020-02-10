Mamata Banerjee takes cue from Kejriwal, announces free electricity for quarterly consumption up to 75 units

The West Bengal government on February 10 announced that consumers who consume up to 75 units of electricity every quarter won't be charged a penny.

Notably, the announcement comes at a time when the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra is also considering doling out electricity for free to residences that consume up to 100 units monthly. Besides, they are also planning to supply free electricity to farmers at daytime aside from slashing down power charges in Maharashtra.



I am glad cheap electricity has become part of national political discourse. Del has shown that it is POSSIBLE to provide free/cheap elect. Del has shown that it also gets u votes

21st century India must have 24x7 power available to all at cheap rates https://t.co/ynMC8vLyGV Close February 10, 2020

Retweeting news of the Shiv Sena chief's plan to reduce power tariff, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi's incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted:Notably, in 2019, Arvind Kejriwal became the first CM to announce free electricity to households consuming up to 200 units every month.