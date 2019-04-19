App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee says BJP will get 'rosogolla' in West Bengal

Banerjee said the prime minister's promise of offering 'laddoos' to the voters of Bengal in both their hands will never be fulfilled.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on April 19 claimed that the BJP will get a 'rosogolla' (zero) in West Bengal in the general elections, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of winning a large number of seats will remain a day dream.

Banerjee said the prime minister's promise of offering 'laddoos' to the voters of Bengal in both their hands will never be fulfilled.

Mentioning a popular Hindi adage, she said, "Delhi ka laddoo - jo khaya wo pastaya (whoever has eaten laddoos of Delhi has regretted), they will get a big zero in Bengal this time," she said at two election rallies in North Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district.

Before the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal, PM Modi had said in public meetings that if the people vote the BJP to power in the state, they would have 'laddoos' in both their hands, with one as the NDA government at the Centre and the other in the state.

related news

Taking a jibe at the BJP's aim of winning at least half of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, Banerjee said, "In 2014 they got two seats, they will get a rosogolla (zero) here this time."

Rosogolla, the famous sweetmeat associated with the name of Bengal, is also colloquially referred to when someone gets a zero in an examination.

Asserting that the saffron party will not get past 100 seats across the country in the general elections, the TMC supremo claimed that in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala they will not win any seat.

"In Uttar Pradesh they had 73, I doubt whether they (BJP) will get even 13 seats this time around," she said, adding that the saffron party will not be able to win a single seat in the North Eastern region and Odisha.

Lambasting Union minister Arun Jaitley for having said that elections in Bengal will spring a surprise, the firebrand TMC leader said, "I also say there will be surprise for them by getting a big zero."

The minister, who is in-charge of the BJP's publicity committee, had on Thursday tweeted that "North East, Bengal and Odisha will be the biggest surprises of this Lok Sabha election."

Referring to Jaitley as the "kettle finance minister of the chaiwala prime minister," Banerjee said PM Modi "has got a biopic made in his name and what not for his publicity, only making shoes in his name is yet to be done."

"Five years ago he said he was a chaiwala. Now he says he is a chowkidar. After losing the elections, what will be left with him is his chowki (cot in Bengali)," she said.

The chief minister claimed that the TMC will win all the five seats for which elections have been held in the first two phases in the state, including in Darjeeling, which BJP won in 2014.

Banerjee claimed that if Narendra Modi comes back to power, people will lose their right to free speech.

She urged adivasis, who constitute a fair percentage of voters in Balurghat constituency where she held the two campaign meetings, not to vote for the BJP, claiming that the saffron party has brought upon them a lot of atrocities.

The chief minister urged the central forces deployed in West Bengal to work in tandem with the state police, saying that the administration is there for them to work impartially.

"Don't listen to the BJP. They will not come back to power tomorrow, then who will look after you," she told the central force personnel deployed for election duty in the state.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #Trinamool Congress #west bengal

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Fashionably yours: Designer Rohit Bal on Bollywood, celebrity friends ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and ...

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; times when ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi is one stylish politician; her wardrobe revealed

Tu Desh Mera: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor team up t ...

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora set the temperatures soarin ...

Bad Boys for Life: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence call it a wrap!

Elon Musk Revived the 'Absolute Unit' Meme Only to Get 'Rammed' by a B ...

Rahane, Shaw Among Indians in Line to Play County Before World Test Ch ...

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores ...

IPL 2019 | Dhawan Breaks Into a Jig With Pandya at Kotla

IPL 2019 | We Are Thinking Too Much About Kotla Pitch: Badree

Man Arrested For Questioning Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane Over Lack of ...

Hyundai Hires Former Ghosn Ally Munoz As Global COO

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens: RCB Face Stiff ...

'These are Worst Days for Country': Mehbooba Mufti on Sadhvi Pragya’ ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

Huge "fishy culture" in Odisha's development work, says oil minister D ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress because of 'lumpen goons', joins Sh ...

Jersey movie review: Nani delivers a sublime performance in Gowtam Tin ...

Lok Sabha polls: Electoral bonds may be exacerbating the problem of bl ...

Jet Airways issues gag order over 20,000 employees, cautions talking t ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Alexander Zverev is playing ‘scared’ as his t ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down on 31 May: Here's how you can keep u ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.